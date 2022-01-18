Benchmark indices closed at their highest level in nearly three months on Monday supported by gains in IT, energy and auto stocks. The BSE Sensex closed 85.8 points higher at 61,308 whereas the NSE Nifty rose by 0.29% to 18,308 points in the previous session. Both the indexes are now just around 1.5% shy of record highs hit in October, after rising for fourth straight weeks.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over ₹280 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark indices bounced back after taking a breather in the previous trade.

Tata Steel, TCS, L&T, State Bank of India (SBI), HUL, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers, that helped the indices close in the positive territory. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, falling up to nearly 6%.

In the broader market, BSE midcap index rose by 0.23% while smallcap index gained 0.61%.

Analysts' recommend these stocks to buy today ( January 18) -

Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities

Deepak Fertilier: Buy Deepak Fert at ₹560, target ₹590, stop loss 535

OnMobile: Buy OnMobile at ₹131, target 139, stop loss 126

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Can Fin Homes: Buy Can fin home, target ₹650-660, stop loss 614

UltraTech Cement: Buy Ultra cement, target ₹8,150-8,300, stop loss 7,550

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Apollo Tyre: Buy Apollo Tyre at ₹244, target 259, stop loss 237

Grasim: Buy GRASIM at ₹1,922, target 1,965, stop loss 1,900

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.