Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — 20th September

“Nifty has remained range-bound as investors await the FOMC outcome, due this week. On the lower end, Nifty found support above 17400, whereas bears protected the 17700 mark. The trend is likely to remain sideward over the near term. Support is placed at 17350-17400, a fall below 17350 may trigger a correction towards 17000. On the higher end, 17700 may act as crucial resistance. A decisive move above 17700 may induce a rally towards 17900/18100," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.