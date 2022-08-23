Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — 23rd August

“The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be down and the overall bearish chart pattern signal more weakness ahead. The next supports to be watched around 17330 (23.6% fibonacci retracement of June to Aug rising leg) in the next few sessions. On the move below, the next support of 38.2% retracement is placed at 16900 levels. Immediate resistance is at 17600 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.