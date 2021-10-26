“The short term trend of Nifty is range bound with minor positive bias. Having slowed down of downside momentum and placed at the crucial supports, one may expect chances of upside bounce from the lower levels. Any failure to sustain the upside bounce or a decisive move below 17950-17900 levels could extend sharp weakness for the short term. A confirmation of upside reversal by positive close could open an upside bounce in the market," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.