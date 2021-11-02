Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today - 2nd November

“Monday's sharp upside bounce could be an indication of strong comeback of bulls from the lows. But, having formed a negative chart pattern recently, we expect this pull back to halt around 18100-18200 levels before showing another round of weakness from the highs. If the hurdle of 18200 gets broken decisively on the upside, then the present negative chart pattern could be nullified and the market could continue with further upside," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.