Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — 31st May

"The sharp upside bounces after minor consolidation over the last two weeks, formation of higher bottoms and slowing down of sharp weakness are all pointing towards a probable bottom reversal for the Nifty at the swing low of 15,735. As per this pattern, any downward corrections from here is going to be short lived and could be a buy on dips opportunity for the near term. The next upside levels to be watched at 16,900-17,000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.