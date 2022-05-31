Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — 31st May

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — 31st May

2 min read . 07:51 AM ISTLivemint

  • Any downward corrections from here is going to be short lived and could be a buy on dips opportunity for the near term, say stock market analysts

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2% on Monday, extending their winning run to a third straight day. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,041 points to settle at a four-week high of 55,925.7. The NSE Nifty jumped 1.89% to 16,661.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared. HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel were also among leading gainers. In the broader market, the BSE midcap jumped 2.28% and smallcap gained 2.23%. 

Equity investors' wealth jumped by over 10.19 lakh crore. Helped by jump in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms went up by 10,19,936.84 crore to 2,58,47,092.40 crore in three days. Meanwhile, Sensex jumped by 4% or 2,176 points while Nifty soared by 635 points or 3.9% in the three day rally to Monday.

Day trading guide for stock market today

"The sharp upside bounces after minor consolidation over the last two weeks, formation of higher bottoms and slowing down of sharp weakness are all pointing towards a probable bottom reversal for the Nifty at the swing low of 15,735. As per this pattern, any downward corrections from here is going to be short lived and could be a buy on dips opportunity for the near term. The next upside levels to be watched at 16,900-17,000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

GAIL: Buy GAIL, stop loss 137, target 153

Havells: Buy HAVELLS, stop loss 1,200, target 1,255

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Buy LICI, stop loss 805, target 920

Paytm: Buy PAYTM, stop loss 605, target 720

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Titan: Buy TITAN, stop loss 2,200, target 2,370

Mahindra & Mahindra: Buy M&M, stop loss 970, target 1,070

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.