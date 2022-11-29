Day trading guide for Tuesday: 6 stocks to buy today — November 29

"Nifty as per weekly chart is in a sharp uptrend movement and there is no sign of any tiredness/reversal observed at the highs. Having registered a new all time high, the next upside target to be watched for Nifty is at 0.786% fibonacci extension at 18,955 levels (taken from the June bottom, Sept top and Sept higher bottom-as per weekly chart). This could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate support is placed at 18,350 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

