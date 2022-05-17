Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell — 17th May

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Nifty ended today’s session with a ‘Doji’ candlestick on the daily chart. This pattern indicates indecision, but given that the index was not able to surpass its hurdles inspite of positive market breadth is not a good sign. However, if we look at last three trading sessions, the index has consolidated within a range wherein 15735 have acted as a support. The previous swing low of March 2022 is also around 15670 and thus, 15670-15735 is the important support zone now for the index. On the flipside, the recent downtrend has been so strong that inspite of oversold set ups, we have not seen any strength to pull the indices higher. Only if the index closes above 16000 mark, then we could expect a price-wise pullback in the short term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}