Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 27 September2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 06:54 AM IST
Equities closed at nearly two-month lows on Monday, mirroring the weakness in global markets, as hardening interest rates and prospects of a global recession darkened the outlook for riskier assets. The BSE Sensex tanked 953.7 points or 1.6% to close at 57,145. Similarly, the Nifty fell 1.8% to 17,016. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 3.3% and the midcap index fell by 2.8%.