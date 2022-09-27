Equities closed at nearly two-month lows on Monday, mirroring the weakness in global markets, as hardening interest rates and prospects of a global recession darkened the outlook for riskier assets. The BSE Sensex tanked 953.7 points or 1.6% to close at 57,145. Similarly, the Nifty fell 1.8% to 17,016. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 3.3% and the midcap index fell by 2.8%.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short-term trend of Nifty is sharply down, and the weakness is expected to continue for the next 1-2 sessions. The lower support area of 16,800 is expected to offer a base for the market in the short term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Domestic equities has corrected by more than 4% over last four trading session as global uncertainties dominate market sentiments. A short bounce or reversal can be seen following this intense selling. However the overall narrative of the market remains weak, especially following the cautiousness ahead of the RBI MPC due later this week. Even the monthly F&O expiry this Thursday would keep the markets volatile. Fragile global factors and FII outflows would continue to keep the pressure on the market and thus 17,000 level would act as a key support level, below which the weakness could intensify," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Infosys: Buy Infy, stop loss ₹1,350, target ₹1,435

Cipla: Buy Cipla, stop loss ₹1,045, target ₹1,098

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Asian Paints: Buy ASIAN PAINTS, stop loss ₹3,360, target ₹3,500

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India

Ceat: Buy Ceat, target ₹1,610, stop loss ₹1,550

Data Patterns: Buy data patterns, target ₹1,235, stop loss ₹1,180

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director, Proficient Equities

Reliance Industries (RIL): Sell below ₹2,361, stop loss ₹2,381, target ₹2,326

Tata Motors: Sell below ₹387, stop loss ₹390, target ₹379

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.