Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 27 September

“Domestic equities has corrected by more than 4% over last four trading session as global uncertainties dominate market sentiments. A short bounce or reversal can be seen following this intense selling. However the overall narrative of the market remains weak, especially following the cautiousness ahead of the RBI MPC due later this week. Even the monthly F&O expiry this Thursday would keep the markets volatile. Fragile global factors and FII outflows would continue to keep the pressure on the market and thus 17,000 level would act as a key support level, below which the weakness could intensify," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.