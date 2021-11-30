Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th November

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing sharp downside move on Friday, Indian stock market shifted into a minor pullback rally on Monday and closed the day with minor gains. NSE Nifty 50 index surged 27 points and closed at 17,053 levels whereas BSE Sensex added 153 points and closed at 57,260 levels. According to stock market experts, this pattern signals indecision among market participants after the downward correction.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average; IT, consumer durable and telecom indices gained the most, while realty, power and oil & gas indices lost the most. Mid-cap index lost 0.93 per cent whereas small-cap index lost 1.9 per cent.

NSE Nifty today: Day trading guide

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The down trend status in Nifty is still alive and the minor pullback rally is expected in the next 1-2 sessions. At the higher levels 17,200 to 17,300 is going to be a strong overhead resistance at Nifty and expected to be a sell on rise opportunity in the market. The next lower support for NSE Nifty to be watched is at 16,780 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Speaking on day trading stocks for today's session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹2080, stop loss ₹1980

2] TCS: Buy at CMP, target ₹3600 to ₹3650, stop loss ₹3400

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Dr. Lal PathLabs: Buy at ₹3900, target ₹4200, stop loss ₹3800

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

4] ACC: Sell at ₹2300, target ₹2220, stop loss ₹2325

5] Amara Raja Batteries: Sell at ₹620, target ₹590, stop loss ₹635

Parth Nyati's stock picks of the day

6] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at CMP, target ₹944, stop loss ₹895

7] Shipping Corporation of India or SCI: Buy at CMP, target ₹158, stop loss ₹145.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

