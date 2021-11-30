Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th November

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The down trend status in Nifty is still alive and the minor pullback rally is expected in the next 1-2 sessions. At the higher levels 17,200 to 17,300 is going to be a strong overhead resistance at Nifty and expected to be a sell on rise opportunity in the market. The next lower support for NSE Nifty to be watched is at 16,780 levels."