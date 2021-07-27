Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — July 27

Day trading guide for Tuesday: Indian benchmark equity indices failed to hold on to the intraday gains on July 26 and broke its two day winning streak. NSE Nifty closed the day lower by 31 points at 15,824 levels while BSE Sensex shed 123 points and closed at 52,852 mark. Bank Nifty index went off 84 points and closed at 34,949 levels. Volumes on the NSE fell compared to the recent average while advance decline ratio remained mildly negative. Broad market indices like mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed the NSE Nifty.

Speaking on the day trading guide for Tuesday Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty continues to face resistance at around 15,900. Although Nifty is showing strength, the weakness in other markets, if it continues, can impact the Nifty and we could see some more downside in coming sessions. 15,899 to 15,768 could be the trading band for the Nifty in the near term."

Day trading stocks to buy today

As SGX Nifty has opened with an upside gap of 97 points and global markets, especially Dow Jones closed around 0.24 per cent higher, Indian indices may expect bulls to show some strength in the Opening Bell today. On the basis of these facts and figures stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended the following 7 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's trading view chart

1] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹700, target ₹725 to ₹730, stop loss ₹680

2] Britannia: Buy at ₹3475, target ₹3525 to ₹3575, stop loss ₹3425

Mudit Goels stock of the day

3] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at CMP, target ₹792, stop loss ₹768

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

4] Sun TV Network: Momentum buy at ₹545, target ₹570 to ₹590, stop loss below ₹525

5] EID Parry: BTST buy at ₹426, target ₹434 to ₹440, stop loss below ₹418

Sandep Matta's day trading guide

6] Indus Tower: Buy at ₹225, target ₹232 to ₹238, stop loss ₹215

7] Amara Raja Batteries: Buy at ₹723, target ₹738 to ₹752, stop loss ₹690.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

