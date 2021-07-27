Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — July 27

Speaking on the day trading guide for Tuesday Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty continues to face resistance at around 15,900. Although Nifty is showing strength, the weakness in other markets, if it continues, can impact the Nifty and we could see some more downside in coming sessions. 15,899 to 15,768 could be the trading band for the Nifty in the near term."

