Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today - 26th July2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 07:24 AM IST
- Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning run on Monday to close lower
Listen to this article
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning run on Monday to close lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 306 points to settle at 55,766.22 dragged down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). The NSE Nifty dipped 0.5% to 16,631 as 31 of its constituents closed in the red.