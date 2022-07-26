Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today - 26th July

“Domestic equities saw a pause in rally after markets reacted to the mixed set of results by Index heavyweights that came over the weekend. On the global front, US Fed meeting and US Q2 GDP data would be key events to watch out for. Overall positive momentum would continue with bouts of volatility on the back of ongoing action packed earning season, fluctuation in FIIs flows and global events," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.