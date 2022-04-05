Day trading guide for Tuesday: 7 stocks to buy today — 5th April

"This week RBI’s policy meet is due which would drive the market and thus banking stocks are likely to remain in lime light. Q4 results announcement would also kick start with IT companies which would be tracked closely by investors. India VIX is down to 18 zones and has been shredding from higher zones which is giving comfort to the bulls. Now Nifty has to hold above 17700 zones, for an up move towards 18350 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.