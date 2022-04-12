Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th April

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com went on to add that Nifty IT index, which has some heavyweight constituents, is in a corrective phase and short formations are seen in some heavyweight names ahead of the results. Hence, we could see some underperformance in the IT space in near term while the oil & gas, metals and certain PSU names could see some outperformance. "In such times, short term traders are advised to look for stock specific opportunities and avoid aggressive positions as the market is unlikely to witness significant directional move ahead of a long weekend," said Ruchit Jain.