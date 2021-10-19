Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 19th October

Unveiling day trading guide and intraday trading strategy for Tuesday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty remains positive. The overall chart pattern calls for caution for long positions and there is a possibility of another round of short term weakness from the higher levels. The expected weakness could be a buy on dips opportunity for the near term. A sustainable move above 18,650 is likely to nullify this negative indication. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,350 levels."