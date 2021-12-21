Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st December

Day trading guide for Tuesday: The sharp decline in Indian stock market continued for the second consecutive sessions on Monday. NSE Nifty fell 371 points and closed at 16,614 levels whereas BSE Sensex crashed 1189 points and closed at 55,822 levels. Nifty Bank nosedived 1178 points and closed at 34,439 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicate a display of sharp downside momentum in the market with minor upside recovery.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Speaking on day trading strategy for Nifty; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market has been in a violent decline for short term and the overall chart pattern indicate more weakness ahead for the near term. Having moved down swiftly in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of a pullback rally from the lower levels and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The next downside levels to be watched at NSE Nifty is around 16,200 (10 month EMA), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks."

Day trading stocks

Unveiling day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL: Buy at CMP, target ₹2310 to ₹2350, stop loss ₹2200

2] Aegis Logistics: Buy at ₹225, target ₹240 to ₹250, stop loss ₹213

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Adani Ports: Sell at ₹705, target ₹650, stop loss ₹721

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks for Tuesday

4] Oil & Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC: Sell at ₹135, target ₹130, stop loss ₹137

5] Tata Steel: Sell at ₹1080, target ₹1050, stop loss ₹1100

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for today

6] Axiscades Technologies: Buy at ₹107.60, target ₹116, stop loss ₹103

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks

7] Pidilite Industries: Buy around ₹2405, target ₹2460, stop loss ₹2370

8] Minda Industries: Buy around ₹1047, target ₹1110, stop loss ₹1020.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.