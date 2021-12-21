Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st December

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 21st December

Day trading guide for Tuesday: The next downside levels to be watched at NSE Nifty is around 16,200 (10 month EMA), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks, say market experts..
2 min read . 06:56 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Tuesday: The market has been in a violent decline for short term and the overall chart pattern indicate more weakness ahead for the near term, believe stock market experts

Day trading guide for Tuesday: The sharp decline in Indian stock market continued for the second consecutive sessions on Monday. NSE Nifty fell 371 points and closed at 16,614 levels whereas BSE Sensex crashed 1189 points and closed at 55,822 levels. Nifty Bank nosedived 1178 points and closed at 34,439 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicate a display of sharp downside momentum in the market with minor upside recovery.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Speaking on day trading strategy for Nifty; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market has been in a violent decline for short term and the overall chart pattern indicate more weakness ahead for the near term. Having moved down swiftly in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of a pullback rally from the lower levels and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The next downside levels to be watched at NSE Nifty is around 16,200 (10 month EMA), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks."

Day trading stocks

Unveiling day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Hindustan Unilever Ltd or HUL: Buy at CMP, target 2310 to 2350, stop loss 2200

2] Aegis Logistics: Buy at 225, target 240 to 250, stop loss 213

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Adani Ports: Sell at 705, target 650, stop loss 721

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks for Tuesday

4] Oil & Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC: Sell at 135, target 130, stop loss 137

5] Tata Steel: Sell at 1080, target 1050, stop loss 1100

Manoj Dalmia's stock pick for today

6] Axiscades Technologies: Buy at 107.60, target 116, stop loss 103

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks

7] Pidilite Industries: Buy around 2405, target 2460, stop loss 2370

8] Minda Industries: Buy around 1047, target 1110, stop loss 1020.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

