Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th April

Echoing with Nagraj Shetti's views; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Nifty has completed its 50 per cent retracement of the previous up move during last week around 16,825 levels, but Bank Nifty was yet to correct up to this retracement mark of its previous upside move. Monday’s gap down completed the 50 per cent retracement of this index too and thereafter we witnessed positive momentum in the same. Now, our markets have ended above the important support of 16,825 and if this support is breached, then it opens up for a continuation of the correction towards 16,400 levels. On the flipside, if the strength in the banks continues and the Nifty does not break this support, then a pullback move towards 17,100 to 17,150 could be seen."