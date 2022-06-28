Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th June2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 06:13 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Tuesday: On account of falling inflation expectations and easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the upside momentum continued in the India stock market with range bound action on Monday. Nifty 50 index added 132 points and closed at 15,832 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 433 points and closed at 53,161 levels. Nifty Bank index ended 183 points higher at 33,811 levels.