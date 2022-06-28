Day trading guide for Tuesday: On account of falling inflation expectations and easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the upside momentum continued in the India stock market with range bound action on Monday. Nifty 50 index added 132 points and closed at 15,832 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 433 points and closed at 53,161 levels. Nifty Bank index ended 183 points higher at 33,811 levels.

According to stock market experts, the crucial overhead resistance of 15,800 levels (previous swing lows, as per the concept of change in polarity) has been taken out on the upside. But, the lack of further upside post upside breakout and a formation of range bound action subsequently after the opening could dampen the effort of bulls to sustain the highs.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Display of lack of strength to sustain the highs during upside breakout is likely to result in further consolidation or downward correction from the highs. On the other side, a decisive upside move above 15,900 could open further upside towards another hurdle of 16200 levels."

Day trading stocks

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd; Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio and Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.

Rajesh Bhosale's intraday stocks for today

1] NTPC: Buy around ₹138.50, target ₹142, stop loss ₹136.60

2] Ambuja Cements: Buy around ₹365, target ₹378, stop loss ₹359

Mehul Kothari's stock picks for Tuesday

3] Mphasis: Buy at ₹2340, target ₹2420, stop loss ₹2300

4] Havells India: Buy around ₹1102, target ₹1150, stop loss ₹1080

Anuj Gupta's day trading stocks to buy

5] Paytm: Buy at CMP, target ₹760, stop loss ₹668

6] LIC: Buy at CMP, target ₹740, stop loss ₹628

Rohit Singre's stocks of the day

7] CCL Products: Buy at CMP, target ₹400, stop loss ₹365

8] JSW Energy: Buy at CMP, target ₹230, stop loss ₹209.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.