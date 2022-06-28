Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 28th June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Display of lack of strength to sustain the highs during upside breakout is likely to result in further consolidation or downward correction from the highs. On the other side, a decisive upside move above 15,900 could open further upside towards another hurdle of 16200 levels."