Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th March

Suggesting day traders to avoid fresh short position; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Recently, our markets have seen a consolidation phase, which we usually term as a time-wise correction. 17,000 to 16,950 is the support range of this consolidation as the index has witnessed buying interest in this range. It was the earlier resistance zone, which is now acting as a support on declines. Also, in the options segment, the put writers have decent open interest outstanding in 17,000 strike, which makes this support more prominent. Hence, we witnessed buying interest as the index approached the 17,000 mark. The Bank Nifty index, which has seen some price wise correction in last few sessions has retraced 38.2 per cent of its previous upside move, which was around 35,000 and the index witnessed recovery from that support. Hence, Monday’s low of 17,000 in Nifty and 35,000 in Bank Nifty will be seen as a sacrosanct and till these supports are intact one should avoid forming short positions. In fact, one can take contra bets and look for buying opportunities in intraday declines."