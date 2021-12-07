Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing higher level weakness on Friday, Indian stock market continued with sharp decline on Monday and closed in negative territory. Nifty 50 dipped 284 points and closed at 16,912 levels whereas BSE Sensex nosedived 949 points and closed at 556,747 levels. Bank Nifty index shed 461 points and closed at 35,735 levels.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates sharp downward reversal after a decent upside bounce last week. The negative chart set up like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily and weekly chart and the recent swing high on Ne Nifty of 17,489 could now be considered as a new lower top of the sequence. Hence, one may expect Nifty to slide down further to form a new lower bottom i.e. below 16,782.

On day trading strategies for intraday traders; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. The sharp downward reversal of the last two sessions after a decent pullback rally could open further decline down for Nifty to 16,700 or lower in the next few sessions. Any upside bounce at NSE Nifty from here could find strong resistance at 17,080 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 8 intraday stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] REC: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹136 to ₹138, stop loss ₹129

2] Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL: Buy at CMP, target ₹215, stop loss ₹201

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Info Edge (India) Ltd or NAUKRI: Buy at ₹5625, target ₹5690 to ₹5744, stop loss ₹5588

Ravi Singh's stock picks for today

4] Axis Bank: Sell at ₹670, target ₹650, stop loss ₹690

5] BHEL: Buy at ₹60, target ₹65, stop loss ₹58

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stock for Tuesday

6] Aro Granite Industries: Buy at ₹76.50, target ₹84, stop loss ₹73

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy today

7] Apollo Hospitals: Buy at CMP, target ₹5400, stop loss ₹5199

8] Carborundum Universal: Buy around ₹918, target ₹940, stop loss ₹905.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

