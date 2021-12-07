Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th December

According to stock market experts, the current market pattern indicates sharp downward reversal after a decent upside bounce last week. The negative chart set up like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily and weekly chart and the recent swing high on Ne Nifty of 17,489 could now be considered as a new lower top of the sequence. Hence, one may expect Nifty to slide down further to form a new lower bottom i.e. below 16,782.

