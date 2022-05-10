Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 10th May

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 10th May

Stocks to buy today. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 07:45 AM IST Livemint

  • The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, say stock market analysts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Equity benchmarks began the week on a downbeat note on Monday amid weak global cues while the rupee plunged to its lifetime low against the US dollar. The BSE Sensex shed 364.9 points to close at 54,470. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 0.67% to end at 16,301.8. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.67% and the midcap index dipped 1.89% on Monday.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and still there is no confirmation of any bottom reversal as of now. As long as the market clearly shows sustainable upside in the next 1-2 sessions, the chances of upside bounce is unlikely. Any upside bounce from here could be short lived and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The near term downside target for the Nifty remains at 15700 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Axis Bank: Buy AXISBANK, stop loss 630, target 715

TCS: Buy TCS, stop loss 3,300, target 3,600

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd

Power Grid: Buy POWERGRID, stop loss 238, target 259

Indus Tower: Buy INDUSTOWER, stop loss 199, target 210

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

M&M: Buy M&M, stop loss 870, target 945

Cipla: Buy CIPLA, stop loss 915, target 990

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

HCL Tech: Buy HCLTECH, stop loss 1,035, target 1,140

Bank of Baroda: Buy BANKBARODA, stop loss 87, target 115

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.