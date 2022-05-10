Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 10th May

“The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and still there is no confirmation of any bottom reversal as of now. As long as the market clearly shows sustainable upside in the next 1-2 sessions, the chances of upside bounce is unlikely. Any upside bounce from here could be short lived and that could be a sell on rise opportunity. The near term downside target for the Nifty remains at 15700 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

