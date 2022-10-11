Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — October 11

"The short term trend of Nifty is weak with high volatility. The emergence of sharp buying interest from near the lows could be a cheering factor for the bulls to make a come back. Hence. one may expect Nifty to retest the hurdle of 17,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,050-17,100 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.