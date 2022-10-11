Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — October 11

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — October 11

Stocks to buy today
2 min read . 07:29 AM ISTLivemint

  • The short term trend of Nifty is weak with high volatility, say analysts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by auto and consumer stocks, in tandem with a bearish trend overseas. Global markets wavered after Kremlin ramped up bombings in Ukraine in an apparent retaliation against an explosion on the bridge connecting Russian mainland to Crimea. 

Indian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by auto and consumer stocks, in tandem with a bearish trend overseas. Global markets wavered after Kremlin ramped up bombings in Ukraine in an apparent retaliation against an explosion on the bridge connecting Russian mainland to Crimea. 

The BSE Sensex closed 200 points lower at 57,991 on Monday and on similar lines, the NSE Nifty 0.43% to end at 17,241. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge fell by 0.87% and smallcap index dipped 0.58%.

The BSE Sensex closed 200 points lower at 57,991 on Monday and on similar lines, the NSE Nifty 0.43% to end at 17,241. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge fell by 0.87% and smallcap index dipped 0.58%.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Day trading guide for stock market today

"The short term trend of Nifty is weak with high volatility. The emergence of sharp buying interest from near the lows could be a cheering factor for the bulls to make a come back. Hence. one may expect Nifty to retest the hurdle of 17,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,050-17,100 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"The short term trend of Nifty is weak with high volatility. The emergence of sharp buying interest from near the lows could be a cheering factor for the bulls to make a come back. Hence. one may expect Nifty to retest the hurdle of 17,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,050-17,100 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Over the near term, the Nifty may move within the range of 17,000-17,300. A decisive fall below 17,000 may trigger a selling pressure in the market. On the higher end, a decisive move above 17,300 may induce a rally towards 17,600," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“Over the near term, the Nifty may move within the range of 17,000-17,300. A decisive fall below 17,000 may trigger a selling pressure in the market. On the higher end, a decisive move above 17,300 may induce a rally towards 17,600," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

CAMS: Buy CAMS, stop loss 2,480, target 2,650

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

CAMS: Buy CAMS, stop loss 2,480, target 2,650

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Zee Ent: Buy Zeel, stop loss 270, target 300

Zee Ent: Buy Zeel, stop loss 270, target 300

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

ICICI Bank: Buy ICICI BANK, stop loss 862, target 910

ICICI Bank: Buy ICICI BANK, stop loss 862, target 910

IDFC First Bank: Buy IDFC FIRST BANK, stop loss 49, target 58

IDFC First Bank: Buy IDFC FIRST BANK, stop loss 49, target 58

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director, Proficient Equities

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director, Proficient Equities

Adani Ports: Buy Adani Ports, stop loss 810, target 825

Adani Ports: Buy Adani Ports, stop loss 810, target 825

Tata Steel: Buy Tata Steel, stop loss 103.6, target 105

Tata Steel: Buy Tata Steel, stop loss 103.6, target 105

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Mindtree: Buy Mindtree, stop loss 3,250, target 3,450-3,500

Mindtree: Buy Mindtree, stop loss 3,250, target 3,450-3,500

Delta Corp: Buy Delta Corp, stop loss 221, target 240-245

Delta Corp: Buy Delta Corp, stop loss 221, target 240-245

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.