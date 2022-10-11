Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — October 11

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — October 112 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Indian shares fell on Monday, pulled down by auto and consumer stocks, in tandem with a bearish trend overseas. Global markets wavered after Kremlin ramped up bombings in Ukraine in an apparent retaliation against an explosion on the bridge connecting Russian mainland to Crimea.
The BSE Sensex closed 200 points lower at 57,991 on Monday and on similar lines, the NSE Nifty 0.43% to end at 17,241. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge fell by 0.87% and smallcap index dipped 0.58%.
Day trading guide for stock market today
"The short term trend of Nifty is weak with high volatility. The emergence of sharp buying interest from near the lows could be a cheering factor for the bulls to make a come back. Hence. one may expect Nifty to retest the hurdle of 17,400 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,050-17,100 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
“Over the near term, the Nifty may move within the range of 17,000-17,300. A decisive fall below 17,000 may trigger a selling pressure in the market. On the higher end, a decisive move above 17,300 may induce a rally towards 17,600," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -
Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi
CAMS: Buy CAMS, stop loss ₹2,480, target ₹2,650
Zee Ent: Buy Zeel, stop loss ₹270, target ₹300
Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities
ICICI Bank: Buy ICICI BANK, stop loss ₹862, target ₹910
IDFC First Bank: Buy IDFC FIRST BANK, stop loss ₹49, target ₹58
Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director, Proficient Equities
Adani Ports: Buy Adani Ports, stop loss ₹810, target ₹825
Tata Steel: Buy Tata Steel, stop loss ₹103.6, target ₹105
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking
Mindtree: Buy Mindtree, stop loss ₹3,250, target ₹3,450-3,500
Delta Corp: Buy Delta Corp, stop loss ₹221, target ₹240-245
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
