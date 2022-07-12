Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 12th July

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 12th July

07:34 AM IST

  • Indian shares pared most of the losses on Monday

Indian shares pared most of the losses on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.6 points lower at 54,395. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 4.60 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 16,216, weighed by robust selling in IT stocks following lacklustre Q1 results from IT giant TCS.

The tech index fell 3.1%, dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), shares of which fell as much as 4.9% to hit a three-week low, after the company missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin on Friday, as employee-related expenses soared.

The rupee ended at a record closing low against the dollar on Monday as continued foreign portfolio outflows from domestic stockmarkets and a broadly stronger greenback weighed on the currency despite intermittent dollar selling intervention.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the market is taking temporary halt before showing further upmove in the near term. Hence, the current range movement within 16100-16250 levels is likely to extend for the next session. A sustainable move above 16300 could be viewed as strengthening of upside momentum," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

Coal India: Buy COAL INDIA, stop loss 187.8, target 204

Divis Lab: Buy DIVIS LAB, stop loss 3,633, target 3,980

Mehul Kothari, AVP -Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Tata Power: Buy Tata Power, stop loss 213, target 235

Berger Paints: Buy bergerpaint, stop loss 580, target 620

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Adani Wilmar: Buy Adani Wilmar Ltd, stop loss 585, target 665

Axis Bank: Buy AXIS BANK, stop loss 645, target 740

Rohit Singre, AVP -Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio

Dr Reddy's: Buy dr reddy, target 4,700, stop loss 4,400

Granules India: Buy granules, target 315, stop loss 283

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.