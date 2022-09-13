Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 13 September

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 13 September

2 min read . 07:24 AM ISTLivemint

  • BSE Sensex rose by about 322 points to close above the 60,000 level on Monday

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by about 322 points to close above the 60,000 level on Monday tracking gains in banking, IT and energy stocks amid positive global equities. Rising for a third straight day, the 30-share barometer closed 321 points higher at a three-week high of 60,115. The Nifty spurted by 0.58% to settle at 17,936. In the three-day rally, Sensex advanced 1,086 points, while Nifty gained nearly 312 points.

Foreign fund buying, crude oil prices trading near $93 level, and macro data reflecting the strong growth recovery, boosted investor sentiment, as per analysts. The BSE Midcap rose by 0.5% while BSE Smallcap gained 1%. The Nifty's IT index closed with its fourth consecutive session of gain.

Day trading guide for stock market today

"While the Sensex has managed to cross 60k mark, Nifty is just at knocking distance from the key 18k levels. We expect market to remain firm with Nifty likely to head towards 18,000-18,200 zones," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“The short-term trend for Nifty is likely to remain strong as long as it remains above 17700. On the higher end, Nifty has resistance at 18000-18100 zone. Support is seen at 17880/17770," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One Ltd.

Jubilant Food: Buy JUBLFOOD, stop loss 609, target 666

Bharat Dynamics: Buy BDL, stop loss 812, target 890

Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Britannia: Buy Britannia, stop loss 3,600, target 3,820

Dabur: Buy Dabur, stop loss 560, target 599

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Adani Wilmar: Buy AWL, stop loss 710, target 750-760

UPL: Buy UPL, stop loss 740, target 775-780

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Ashok Leyland: Buy Ashok Leyland, stop loss 154, target 185

RBL Bank: Buy RBL Bank, stop loss 119, target 140

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

