Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 13 September

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by about 322 points to close above the 60,000 level on Monday tracking gains in banking, IT and energy stocks amid positive global equities. Rising for a third straight day, the 30-share barometer closed 321 points higher at a three-week high of 60,115. The Nifty spurted by 0.58% to settle at 17,936. In the three-day rally, Sensex advanced 1,086 points, while Nifty gained nearly 312 points.

