Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 19th July

“The short term trend of Nifty is positive. Having placed at the edge of upside breakout of the hurdle 16200-16300 levels, one may expect further upside in the market for short term. The next upside levels to be watched around 16500-16600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16200 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.