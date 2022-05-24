Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th May

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th May

Stocks to buy today
1 min read . 07:44 AM ISTLivemint

  • Equities closed lower on Monday after a volatile session, weighed down by a sell-off in metal stocks

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Equities closed lower on Monday after a volatile session, weighed down by a sell-off in metal stocks after the government imposed heavy export taxes on steel products. The BSE Sensex closed 37.78 points lower at 54,288.61. On similar lines, the Nifty slipped 0.32% to end at 16,214.7.

Equities closed lower on Monday after a volatile session, weighed down by a sell-off in metal stocks after the government imposed heavy export taxes on steel products. The BSE Sensex closed 37.78 points lower at 54,288.61. On similar lines, the Nifty slipped 0.32% to end at 16,214.7.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap declined 0.64% and midcap slipped 0.26%. Tata Steel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, plummeting over 12% , followed by UltraTech Cement, ITC, PowerGrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries (RIL).

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap declined 0.64% and midcap slipped 0.26%. Tata Steel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, plummeting over 12% , followed by UltraTech Cement, ITC, PowerGrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries (RIL).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Day trading guide for stock market today

“While we remain open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15,735 is broken. Till then enjoy any rally till it lasts," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy or sell today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Wipro: Buy WIPRO, stop loss 453, target 485

Infosys: Buy INFY, stop loss 1,426, target 1,515

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Paytm: Buy PAYTM, stop loss 590, target 680

LIC: Buy LICI, stop loss 774, target 880

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

GAIL: Sell GAIL, stop loss 156.50, target 148

Indian Hotel: Buy INDHOTEL, stop loss 221, target 245-250

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

TVS Motor: Buy TVSMOTOR, stop loss 670, target 750

Voltas: Buy VOLTAS, stop loss 970, target 1,055

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.