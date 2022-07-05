Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 5th July

"The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range movement. The market is now showing signs of witnessing a decisive upside breakout of the important resistance of 15900 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. A sustainable upmove above 15900-15950 is expected to pull Nifty towards the next resistance of 16300 in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 15750," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.