Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 6th September2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 07:42 AM IST
- Going forward, Nifty is likely to continue trading sideways in the absence of any major events domestically, say analysts
Listen to this article
Indian benchmark indices closed higher on Monday on gains in metals and banking stocks after logging their second straight weekly loss in the previous session. BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1% to re-visit the 59,000-mark while the NSE Nifty advanced 126 points to 17,665.8.