Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today — 6th September

"Nifty continues to outperform its global peers on the back of strong macro data, upcoming festive season and FIIs inflows. Mid and smallcaps continue to remain in momentum. Going forward, Nifty is likely to continue trading sideways in the absence of any major events domestically. Globally, nine central banks would meet this week for their policy announcement while the new UK Prime Minister would also be announced, which could drive the global markets in the near term," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.