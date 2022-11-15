In a volatile trade, benchmark indices ended lower on Monday dragged down by index heavyweights amid largely weak Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 170.8 points to settle at 61,624. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty dipped 0.11% to finish at 18,329. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge ended marginally higher by 0.05%, while the smallcap index climbed 0.25%.

Meanwhile, Indian indices may witness a positive start on Monday, as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a higher opening for the Indian stock market today.

Day trading guide for stock market today -

“The near term uptrend status remains intact and the market is now showing minor consolidation at the hurdle of 18,350 levels. The choppy movement/minor weakness could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of sharp upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support is placed at 18,250," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“On the daily chart, the Nifty index has sustained above the 50 EMA (17,619), which confirms the positive trend. The momentum indicator is in positive crossover and rising. The trend for the short term looks positive. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,450-18,500. On the lower end, support is visible at 18,250," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

JK Paper: Buy JKPAPER, stop loss ₹412, target ₹440

Tech Mahindra: Buy TechM, stop loss ₹1,046, target ₹1,111

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Grasim: Buy GRASIM, stop loss ₹1,710, target ₹1,820

IndusInd Bank: Buy INDUSIND BK, stop loss ₹1,125, target ₹1,195

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Wipro: Buy WIPRO, stop loss ₹384, target ₹410

Tata Steel: Buy TATA STEEL, stop loss ₹103, target ₹115

Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi

CDSL: BUY CDSL, stop loss ₹1,220, target ₹1,300

Whirlpool: BUY Whirlpool, stop loss ₹1,500, target ₹1,590

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.