Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 15

“On the daily chart, the Nifty index has sustained above the 50 EMA (17,619), which confirms the positive trend. The momentum indicator is in positive crossover and rising. The trend for the short term looks positive. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,450-18,500. On the lower end, support is visible at 18,250," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.