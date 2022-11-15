Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 15

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 152 min read . 07:45 AM IST
- On the daily chart, the Nifty index has sustained above the 50 EMA (17619), which confirms the positive trend, as per analysts
In a volatile trade, benchmark indices ended lower on Monday dragged down by index heavyweights amid largely weak Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 170.8 points to settle at 61,624. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty dipped 0.11% to finish at 18,329. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge ended marginally higher by 0.05%, while the smallcap index climbed 0.25%.
Meanwhile, Indian indices may witness a positive start on Monday, as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a higher opening for the Indian stock market today.
Day trading guide for stock market today -
“The near term uptrend status remains intact and the market is now showing minor consolidation at the hurdle of 18,350 levels. The choppy movement/minor weakness could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of sharp upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support is placed at 18,250," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
“On the daily chart, the Nifty index has sustained above the 50 EMA (17,619), which confirms the positive trend. The momentum indicator is in positive crossover and rising. The trend for the short term looks positive. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,450-18,500. On the lower end, support is visible at 18,250," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One
JK Paper: Buy JKPAPER, stop loss ₹412, target ₹440
Tech Mahindra: Buy TechM, stop loss ₹1,046, target ₹1,111
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking
Grasim: Buy GRASIM, stop loss ₹1,710, target ₹1,820
IndusInd Bank: Buy INDUSIND BK, stop loss ₹1,125, target ₹1,195
Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities
Wipro: Buy WIPRO, stop loss ₹384, target ₹410
Tata Steel: Buy TATA STEEL, stop loss ₹103, target ₹115
Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi
CDSL: BUY CDSL, stop loss ₹1,220, target ₹1,300
Whirlpool: BUY Whirlpool, stop loss ₹1,500, target ₹1,590
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
