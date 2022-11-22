Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 22

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 8 stocks to buy today - November 22

2 min read . 07:41 AM ISTLivemint
Photo: iStock

  • The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have turned down and is now approaching a crucial support zone of around 18,100-18,000 levels, as per analysts

Market benchmarks fell for the third day running on Monday and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.6 points to settle at 61,144.8. The NSE Nifty fell 0.8% to end at 18,159.9. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dipped 0.15% and smallcap index climbed marginally by 0.01%.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, Indian indices may witness a higher start as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a positive opening for the Indian stock market today.

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short-term trend of Nifty seems to have turned down and the market is now approaching a crucial support zone of around 18,100-18,000 levels, which is expected to be a make or break for the market ahead. Failure to show any sustainable upside bounce from near the said support is likely to open sharp weakness for the market ahead," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“The trend looks a bit weak with a rounding top formation on the daily timeframe. The bearish crossover in RSI with a negative divergence suggests weak momentum. Going forward, 18,100 may provide immediate support below which the index may drift down towards 17,750. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,200/18,450," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Vedanta: Buy VEDL, stop loss 295, target 325

Axis Bank: Buy AXIS BANK, stop loss 854, target 892

Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research at Anand Rathi

HDFC Life: Buy HDFC Life, stop loss 520, target 554

Apollo Tyres: Buy Apollotyre, stop loss 274, target 292

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One

BPCL: Buy BPCL, stop loss 304.2, target 322

HAL: Buy HAL, stop loss 2,597, target 2,744

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Power Grid: Buy Power Grid, stop loss 215, target 225-228

HUL: Buy HUL, stop loss 2,450, target 2,550-2,580

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

