Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today - 12th October

Day trading guide for Today: Carrying on from last Friday, Indian stock market rallied further on Monday trade session. NSE Nifty gained 50 points and closed at 17,945 levels while BSE Sensex went up 76 points and closed at 60,135 levels. The main gainers among Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, IOC, Reliance and Titan. In terms of sectors; media, realty, PSE, energy and auto gained the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose about 0.5 percent each.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for today; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "Consolidation just below the life time highs indicates that the market is building strength before an eventual breakout to new life highs. We expect this consolidation to happen for a few more sessions before a breakout to the next upside targets of 18100 to 18200. Crucial supports for NSE Nifty to watch for weakness is at 17839. Immediate resistance for Nifty is now at 18042."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Rohit Singre, Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 9 intraday shares for today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] HDFC AMC: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹3050, stop loss ₹2875

2] ITC: Buy at CMP, target ₹250, stop loss ₹231

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] L&T Finance Holdings: Buy at CMP, target ₹96, stop loss ₹89

Rohit Singre's stocks to buy today

4] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹1635, target ₹1660 to ₹1684, stop loss ₹1611

5] Apl Apollo Tubes: Buy at CMP, target ₹900 to ₹915, stop loss velow ₹865

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

6] Coal India Ltd: Buy at ₹196, target ₹202, stop loss ₹193

7] DLF: Buy at around ₹426, target ₹435, stop loss ₹420

Ravi Singhal's stock pick of the day

8] Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL: Buy at ₹307, target ₹324, stop loss ₹303

Sandeep Matta's day trading stock

9] Finolex Cables: Buy around ₹502, target ₹535, stop loss ₹468.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

