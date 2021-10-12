Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today - 12th October

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide: Consolidation just below the life time highs indicates that the market is building strength before an eventual breakout to new life highs, believe experts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Day trading guide for Today: Carrying on from last Friday, Indian stock market rallied further on Monday trade session. NSE Nifty gained 50 points and closed at 17,945 levels while BSE Sensex went up 76 points and closed at 60,135 levels. The main gainers among Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, IOC, Reliance and Titan. In terms of sectors; media, realty, PSE, energy and auto gained the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose about 0.5 percent each.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day trading guide for Today: Carrying on from last Friday, Indian stock market rallied further on Monday trade session. NSE Nifty gained 50 points and closed at 17,945 levels while BSE Sensex went up 76 points and closed at 60,135 levels. The main gainers among Nifty were Tata Motors, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, IOC, Reliance and Titan. In terms of sectors; media, realty, PSE, energy and auto gained the most. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose about 0.5 percent each.
Speaking on day trading guide for today; Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "Consolidation just below the life time highs indicates that the market is building strength before an eventual breakout to new life highs. We expect this consolidation to happen for a few more sessions before a breakout to the next upside targets of 18100 to 18200. Crucial supports for NSE Nifty to watch for weakness is at 17839. Immediate resistance for Nifty is now at 18042."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Day trading stocks to buy today
Unveiling intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Rohit Singre, Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 9 intraday shares for today.
Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1] HDFC AMC: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹3050, stop loss ₹2875