Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th November

Day trading guide for Tuesday: After showing sharp upside bounce from the lows, the Indian stock market failed to show follow-through upside move on Monday session and closed the day on a flat note. The NSE Nifty nudged 6 points up and closed at 18,109 levels while BSE Sensex added 32 points and closed at 60,718 levels. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates presence of crucial overhead resistance at 18,150 to 18,200 levels and a range bound action at the crucial overhead resistance.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with the recent averages, healthcare and FMCG gained the most, while metals and telecom lost the most. Mid-cap index closed 0.41 per cent higher while small-cap index closed 0.19 per cent lower.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with the recent averages, healthcare and FMCG gained the most, while metals and telecom lost the most. Mid-cap index closed 0.41 per cent higher while small-cap index closed 0.19 per cent lower.

Unveiling day trading guide for today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the present range bound action is not confirming any reversal from the highs as of now. There is a possibility of 1-2 days of range-bound movement before showing any upside breakout of 18,200 levels. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is currently placed at 18,020 levels.

Day trading stocks to buy today

Speaking on day trading stocks for today's trade session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 9 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for Tuesday

2] Cipla: Buy at CMP, target ₹960 to ₹990, stop loss ₹915

Rohit Singre's day trading stocks

3] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹150, target ₹153 to ₹155, stop loss ₹148

4] Aarti Industries: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹985 to ₹995, stop loss below ₹955

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

5] Godrej Properties: Buy at ₹2330, target ₹2400 to ₹2444, stop loss ₹2300

Parth Nyati's stock pick of the day

6] Minda Corp: Buy around ₹177, target ₹190, stop loss ₹172

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

7] Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹535, target ₹550, stop loss ₹531

8] ITC: Buy at ₹237, target ₹245, stop loss ₹234

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stock for today

9] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹545, target ₹558, stop loss ₹539.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

