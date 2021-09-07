Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th September

Day trading guide for Tuesday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th September

Day trading guide for Tuesday: Initial upside targets for NSE Nifty to be watched is around 17,500 to 17,600 levels in the next few sessions.
2 min read . 06:54 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Tuesday: The short-term trend for Nifty continues to be positive. Though, Nifty formed a small range candle at the new highs, there is no immediate threat to a short term upside momentum for the Nifty

Day trading guide for Tuesday: The upside momentum continued in the Indian markets on Monday and NSE Nifty closed with 54 points gain at 17,377 levels. The BSE Sensex appreciated 166 points and closed at record 58,296 levels. After opening on a positive note on yesterday, the market shifted into a narrow intraday range movement from early-mid to later part of the session. According to market experts, such patterns at the highs or crucial hurdles more often act as a reversal after the confirmations of decline in subsequent sessions. Therefore, any reasonable decline on Tuesday trade session could signal minor downward correction in the market.

Trade view on Nifty

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading tips; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend for Nifty continues to be positive. Though, Nifty formed a small range candle at the new highs, there is no immediate threat to a short term upside momentum for the Nifty. Initial upside targets for NSE Nifty to be watched is around 17,500 to 17,600 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,300 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Sandep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder at Eternity Financial Services; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 9 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Spencer's Retail: Buy at CMP, target 125 to 135, stop loss 108

2] IGL: Buy at CMP, target 585 to 600, stop loss 560

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

3] Omaxe: Buy at 83.5, target 92 to 100, stop loss 74

4] Mahamaya Steel Industries: Buy above 99, target 110 to 118, stop loss 88

Kapil Goenka's day trading stock

5] Indo Count Industries Ltd or ICIL: Buy at 270, target 285, stop loss 262

Manoj Dalmia's stock of the day

6] Arvind Smartspace: Buy at 141, target 159, stop loss 133

Mudit Goel's intraday stock to buy

7] Tech Mahindra: Buy at CMP, target 1485, stop loss 1448

Rohit Singre's day trading guide

8] Navin Fluorine International Limited: Momentum buy at CMP, target 4230 to 4300, stop loss below 4070

9] Godrej Agrovet: Buy at 660, target 700 to 730, stop loss 630.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

