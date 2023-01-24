Day trading guide for Tuesday: Axis Bank, GAIL among 6 stocks to buy today - January 242 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
- The trend for the Nifty index remains positive for the short term, as the index has been sustaining above the 50 EMA as well as the 200 DMA, say analysts
Indian stock market closed with gains on Monday helped by the IT and financial stocks after positive quarterly results amid supportive global cues. Snapping its two-day sliding streak, the BSE Sensex rose by 319.9 points to close at 60,941 whereas Nifty gained 0.5% to settle at 18,118. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap rose 0.44% while the smallcap index declined by 0.30%. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, barring Nifty metal and Nifty realty, all traded higher with Nifty IT and Nifty pharma rising the most.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×