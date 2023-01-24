“Nifty once again failed to surpass crucial resistance of 18180 derived from previous swing high and continued to consolidate in the narrow range. Nifty has been forming a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart with multiple bottoms in the range of 17750-17180 range. Breakout level of the triangle is placed at 18180. For a sustained directional move, Nifty has to breakout on the either side of the range on closing basis," said N Devarsh Vakil - Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}