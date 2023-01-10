Day trading guide for Tuesday: HCL Tech, SAIL, Federal Bank among 6 stocks to buy today - January 102 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 06:57 AM IST
- The present upside bounce could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback, as per analysts
Equity benchmarks ended over a per cent higher on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and IT counters ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q3 results which released after-market hours. The BSE Sensex zoomed 846.9 points to settle at 60,747. The Nifty climbed 1.35% to end at 18,101. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.93% and smallcap index climbed 0.50%.
