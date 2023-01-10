“After three down days, the Nifty is finally back in the black, taking the index value above the crucial 18,000 mark. On the daily chart, the index is seen to have found support at the recent low of 17,774 before moving up. The momentum indicator RSI has entered a bullish crossover. The short-term trend looks sideways to positive as long as it remains above 17,770. On the higher end, resistance is visible in the 18,250–18,270 zone," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.