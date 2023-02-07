“Nifty remained volatile before closing lower as Nifty ended about 90 points lower. On the daily chart, the index has been making lower tops, suggesting a waning bullishness. However, the bulls could protect the support of 17650. Going forward, the trend may remain sideways. On the lower end, supports are placed at 17650/17400. On the higher end, 17950-18000 may act as a crucial resistance," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.