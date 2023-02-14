Sensex declined around 251 points on Monday, pressured by heavy selling in IT, bank and finance stocks amid a mixed trend overseas, ending 250.8 points lower at 60,431. The Nifty dropped 0.48% to finish at 17,771. Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined in domestic trading, with IT stocks falling nearly 2%. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices dropped up to 1.25%.

Day trading guide for stock market today -

"The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy and this range movement with weak bias is likely to continue for the short term. The buying is expected to emerge from near the crucial lower support of around 17,650-17,600 levels. Immediate resistance is at 17,900," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“The Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart as sellers outnumbered buyers during the session. On the daily chart, the index found resistance around the upper band of the falling channel, resulting in a fall towards 17700. The momentum oscillator RSI is about to enter a bearish crossover on the daily chart. The trend looks sideways to negative for the near term as the headline index failed to provide an upside breakout. On the lower end, crucial support is visible at 17650, below which Nifty may witness a significant correction," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Buy ITC, stop loss ₹362, target ₹392

Buy Dabur, stop loss ₹500, target ₹580

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Buy Titan, stop loss ₹2,470, target ₹2,575-2,600

Buy NTPC, stop loss ₹164, target ₹172-175

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy HIND OIL EXP at ₹136, stop loss ₹134, target ₹142

Buy BAJAJ AUTO at ₹3,883, stop loss ₹3,835, target ₹4,000

Buy LARSEN TOUBRO (L&T) at ₹2,203, stop loss ₹2,170, target ₹2,270

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.