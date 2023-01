Equity benchmarks began the New Year 2023 on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 327 points and the Nifty finishing near the 18,200-mark on Monday, helped by an uptick in metals and financials. The BSE Sensex climbed 327 points to settle at 61,167. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 0.51% to 18,197. The market breadth was firmly in favour of the bulls, with 22 advances and only 8 declines.

"Nifty is continuously tagging the hurdle of down sloping trend line over the last 4-5 sessions. After the downside breakout of said TL on 23rd Dec, the Nifty failed to show any decisive follow-through weakness since then. This could raise some hops for bulls to make a come back. A sustainable move above 18265-18300 levels could pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 18500 levels in a quick period of time. Immediate support is placed at 18080 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Nifty formed a bullish harami pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a reversal in the price trend. The index has moved back above 50 EMA with the strength indicator RSI in a bullish crossover. The trend to remain positive as long as it sustains above 17,950; resistance on the higher end is visible at 18,400," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities

Steel Authority of India: Buy SAIL, stop loss ₹82, target ₹98

Tata Motors: Buy Tata Motors, stop loss ₹378, target ₹415

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi

Infosys: BUY Infy at ₹1,525, stop loss ₹1,480, target ₹1,580

Polycab: BUY Polycab at ₹2,580, stop loss ₹2,540, target ₹2,700

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Axis Bank: Buy Axis Bank, stop loss ₹920, target ₹960-975

Mahindra and Mahindra: Buy M&M, stop loss ₹1,240, target ₹1,290-1,300

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.